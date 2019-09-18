|
|
Kuykendall, Richard M.
1951 - 2019
Richard M. Kuykendall, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by wife Joan D. Kuykendall, parents Gladys I. and Herman E. Kuykendall, granddaughter Kati M. Spriggs, brothers Herman Shultz, Eddie Gastly, and William Kuykendall. Rich is survived by girlfriend, Jacqueline Lewis; children, Jackie Sheaks, Cindy Kuykendall, and Karie (Brian) Janek; grandchildren and great-granddaughter that he raised, Shawnna, Ricky, and Brooklynn Lewis; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Wellman, Kathy McFann, Nancy Jordan, Becky (Bill) Dudley, Cynthia McCloud, and Brenda (Ron) Fisher; many nieces and nephews. Rich worked for Omar Bakery, Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authorities, and self-employed with A-one Quality Construction, Inc. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rich's memory to the /, Great Rivers Affiliate, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019