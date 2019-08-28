|
Merryman, Richard M.
Richard M. Merryman, 71, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, passed away August 23, 2019. Formerly of Columbus, Ohio. Born February 9, 1948 in Hannibal, Ohio to the late Frieda and Charles Merryman. Retired owner of Brookside Motors. Graduated from The Ohio State University where he was a member of the 1968 National Championship Football team. In 1965, Richard kicked a state record 55 yard field goal at River HS (Hannibal, Ohio). He held that record for 22 years. Richard is predeceased by his brother James Merryman. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Darelyn Baker Merryman; two sons, Christopher (Michelle) of Surprise, AZ and Cole of Litchfield Park, AZ; and grandchildren, Olivia and James Merryman. Please make contributions in his memory to River HS Football Moms, PO Box 157, Hannibal, Ohio 43931. To leave condolence messages for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019