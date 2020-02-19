Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Madland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Madland


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Madland Obituary
Madland, Richard
1940 - 2020
Richard Thorvald Madland, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1940 to the late Thorvald and Thora Madland. Surviving family includes wife of 49 years, Donna Madland; daughter, Dody (Paul) Pinkerton; son, Steve (Laura) Madland; 3 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; as well as many others. Visitation will be held on March 7, 2020 from 1-3pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road - with a Funeral Service immediately following. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -