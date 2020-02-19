|
|
Madland, Richard
1940 - 2020
Richard Thorvald Madland, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1940 to the late Thorvald and Thora Madland. Surviving family includes wife of 49 years, Donna Madland; daughter, Dody (Paul) Pinkerton; son, Steve (Laura) Madland; 3 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; as well as many others. Visitation will be held on March 7, 2020 from 1-3pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road - with a Funeral Service immediately following. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020