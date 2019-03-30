|
Marcum, Richard "Rick"
1958 - 2019
Richard "Rick" N. Marcum, age 60, of Canal Winchester, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Grant Medical Center. He was born June 19, 1958, in Crum, WV to the late John and Dorothy (Copley) Marcum. Rick was 1976 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School. He worked as a truck driver for many years and for the last 20 years as a self-employed driver. Rick was an avid fan of golf and enjoyed his dog, Mokie. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Faith Detty; sisters, Judy Parlier and Sue Stalnacker. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Kathy Marcum; children, Rick Marcum, Nicholas Marcum, Austin Marcum, Jaqui (Jason) Cox; grandchildren, Matthew and Emileigh Cox, Riley and Adrian Marcum; siblings, John Marcum, Linda (Pearlie) Salmons. Family and friends may visit 5-7:00pm on Monday, April 1, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 2. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019