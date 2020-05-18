Marioth, Richard
1954 - 2020
Richard Lee Marioth, age 65, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness with Huntingtons. Retired from Columbus Distributing. Member of the American Legion Post 144. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Mona Marioth, brother Ricky, in-laws Art and Maxine Hacker, brothers-in-law, Jerry and Joann Hacker and Donald McClung. Survived by wife of 40 years, Judy; sons, Rich (Carrie) and Robie (Michelle) Marioth; daughter, Christina (Matt) DeVine; grandchildren, Maddison, Corey, Chase and James Marioth, and Natalie and Grace DeVine; brothers, Bob (Becky), Ronald and Tony Marioth; sisters, Connie (Wade) Newsome and Vickie McClung; several nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 20 at 1pm at Obetz Cemetery. Arrangements by O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY, 1346 S. High Street. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.