Richard L. Medellin, 79, of Columbus, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born on January 12, 1940 in Detroit to John and Hilda (Feiler) Medellin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers John Henry and Edward Medellin. Dick was an exclusive custom home builder, real estate broker, entrepreneur, businessman, and an avid coin collector. Richard will be deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, Lou Ann (Asbury) Medellin; children, Reneé M. Werner (Dr. Joe Joseph) and Melissa A. Medellin; grandchildren, Matthew T. (Stacy), Adam M., and Nathan A. Lechler; great granddaughter, Madelein E. Lechler; siblings, Henry (Sue) Medellin, Albert (Brenda) Medellin, Delores Willetts, Rose Asadoorian, and Charolette Cutshaw; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1-4pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. A funeral service celebrating Richard's life will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the . To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019