Miller, Richard " Dick"
1936 - 2019
Richard J. "Dick" Miller, 82, of Ostrander, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus. The Vietnam Veterans of America, Post #1095 will be conducting military rites in memory of Dick, at 1p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 127 E. William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019