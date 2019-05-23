Home

Richard Munyan Obituary
Munyan, Richard
1950 - 2019
Richard Joseph Munyan, 68, passed away May 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Orville Joseph and Helen (nee Breznyak) Munyan and brother O. Patrick Munyan. Rick is survived by wife of 20 years, Mary; sister, Patricia (Bob) Kettering; nephews, Mark Munyan and Gary Meyer; along with many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Rick was a member of the Independent Cruisers and enjoyed working on his model cars. He was a Holy Family Parish Alumni and member of the Ohio Historical Society. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 12-1:30pm with Funeral Service beginning at 1:30pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019
