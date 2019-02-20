Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nadar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Nadar


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Nadar Obituary
Nadar, Richard
1926 - 2019
Richard E. "Dick" Nader, 92, passed away February 17, 2019. He was a retired typesetter and WWII Navy veteran. He was a member of Shady Lane Presbyterian Church where he served as a head usher. He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Florence Nader, his brothers Robert, Donald and James and his sister Virginia (Rouselle). He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jeanine (Black) Nader; son, Richard L (Sarah) Nader; daughter, Vicki (John) Gainor; grandchildren, Bonnie Nader, Danny (Kristen) Nader, John (Fumiko) Gainor, Jessica (Allison) Gainor; and five great-grandchildren. Family will be receiving friends from 1-2pm Saturday, February 23, at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH, followed by a Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Life with Reverend Patricia Moats officiating at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Wesley Hospice, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd., Suite 2A, New Albany, OH 43054. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.