Nadar, Richard
1926 - 2019
Richard E. "Dick" Nader, 92, passed away February 17, 2019. He was a retired typesetter and WWII Navy veteran. He was a member of Shady Lane Presbyterian Church where he served as a head usher. He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Florence Nader, his brothers Robert, Donald and James and his sister Virginia (Rouselle). He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jeanine (Black) Nader; son, Richard L (Sarah) Nader; daughter, Vicki (John) Gainor; grandchildren, Bonnie Nader, Danny (Kristen) Nader, John (Fumiko) Gainor, Jessica (Allison) Gainor; and five great-grandchildren. Family will be receiving friends from 1-2pm Saturday, February 23, at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH, followed by a Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Life with Reverend Patricia Moats officiating at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Wesley Hospice, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd., Suite 2A, New Albany, OH 43054. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019