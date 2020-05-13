Richard Nellum
1969 - 2020
Nellum, Richard
1969 - 2020
Richard Lee Nellum, age 50 formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, and Columbus, OH passed away unexpectantly on April 13, 2020. He was born November 15, 1969 in Roanoke Virginia to Gwendolyn Nellum and the late Charles Ramsey. Visitation held at 4PM followed by 5pm Memorial Service Saturday, May 16, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Masks are mandatory. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The NELLUM Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
