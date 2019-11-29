|
Norris, Richard
Richard "Rick" F. Norris, 73, of Apple Valley, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon. Rick was born August 13, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to Luther D. and Esta M. {Gibbs} Norris. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1964, as a valedictorian. Rick then graduated from The Ohio State University in 1968 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He then served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army during Vietnam. He married Jane Simmons 52 years ago on September 23, 1967 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Rick was a CPA and partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells. Over his career was Chief Financial Officer for real estate development firms, including Don M. Casto Organization, Edwards Companies, and Planned Communities. Rick volunteered at the Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus and Knox Community Hospital. Although Rick was always actively involved with his work and community service, he always put his family first. Rick will be deeply missed by his wife, Jane Norris; children, Kim Norris, Jeff Norris, and Michael (Chelsea) Norris; grandchildren, Cody, Gwen, Lexie, Haley, and Evelyn; sister, Marti (Bill) Nutter; and many nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Mulbay. A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held Saturday, December 14 from 1-5 PM at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019