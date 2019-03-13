|
O'Brien, Dr. Richard
Dr. Richard E. O'Brien, age 89, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Practicing physician in Central Ohio for over 50 years. On the medical staff of both Mt. Carmel and Grant hospitals and was an associate professor at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine and was a Board Certified Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. Graduate of St. Charles Preparatory High School (1948), The Ohio State University (1952) and The Ohio State College of Medicine (1956). Veteran and Retired Captain, U.S. Army. Long time member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. Active member of the Columbus Medical Association and volunteered in their Free Clinic for many years. Survived by wife of 61 years, Rita Devlin O'Brien; son, Jim ( Mary Ellen); and daughter, Dr. Ann Greenwald; grandchildren, Kelly (Greg) Rustico, twins, John (Katelyn) and Tom O'Brien, Erin O'Brien, triplets, Diana, Kim and Bethany (deceased) Greenwald, and Bill (Amy Leonard) Greenwald; great grandchildren, Ivy, David and Lucas Greenwald; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Suzanne O'Brien, siblings Sr. Mary Helen O'Brien, VHM, Suzanne Finneran, Rev. Fr. Robert O'Brien and Lawrence O'Brien. Friends may call Monday, March 18, from 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST., and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 20 E. Dominion Blvd., where the Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 11 a.m. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery in Newark, Ohio. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Dick's memory to the Columbus Medical Association Free Clinic, 1390 Dublin Rd., Cols., OH 43215 or Our Lady of Peace Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019