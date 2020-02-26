|
|
Walston, Richard Oliver
1941 - 2020
Richard Oliver Walston, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on February 24, 2020 at The James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University. Richard "Dick" was born on November 17, 1941 in New Rochester, Ohio to Grace and Oliver Walston. Dick graduated from Eastwood High School in 1959, received a Bachelor of Arts from Capital University and a Masters of Divinity from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in 1968. Dick married Janet Blank on September 1, 1962. Upon graduation Dick began his career as a Lutheran minister and served 4 congregations in Michigan over a period of nearly 40 years. Dick retired in 2005 and moved with Janet to Columbus, Ohio. In retirement, he worked as an interim and visitation pastor at Grace Lutheran in Westerville, Ohio. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janet; children, Mark (Sloan) of Louisville, Kentucky, Joel (Sherri) of Apollo Beach, Florida, Amy Walston of Romeo, Michigan, and Sarah (Brant) Peters of Upper Arlington, Ohio; along with grandchildren, Hannah, Harrison, Abigail, Grace, Ethan, Gwendolyn, and Stella; siblings, James (Wanda) of Atlanta, Georgia, Tekla (Adolph) Madaras of Pemberville, Ohio, and Dennis (Shelly) of Pemberville, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Claudia Jeannette of Northfield, Illinois, Ellen Walston and Genevieve Walston of Pemberville, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Oliver and Grace Walston, brother Gene Walston, and brother-in-law Joseph Jeannette. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 1, at Trinity Lutheran Seminary's chapel (Parking and entrance off of College Ave.), 2199 East Main Street, Columbus, OH 43209 at 3:30 pm. Visitation will be prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 pm. Interment will take place at Fish Cemetery on Zepernick Road in New Rochester, Ohio at Noon on Saturday, March 7. Donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Seminary at Capital University or to the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University. The family wishes to thank the doctors and caregivers at The James for their many kindnesses. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020