Richard Elwood Otis, Dec 21, 1936-March 8, 2019, passed away in Jacksonville, FL. In the Navy Reserves and retired from General Motors. Loved to golf, camp, drive his 1970 restored truck, the Buckeyes,and spend time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife Helen Otis. Survived by sons, Richard Otis, Daniel (Jennifer) Otis; daughter, Janet (Allen) Leffler; grandchildren, Mikalia Otis, Richard Otis and Danelle Rowe; great grandchildren, Carter Rainey, Hunter Otis; brother, Pete (Marilyn) Otis; special friend, Carolyn Moore; and many nieces, nephews and good friends. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W Broad St, Galloway, on June 22 at 11am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019