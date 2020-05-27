Selegue, Richard P. "Dick"
1930 - 2020
Richard P. "Dick" Selegue, passed away at home under the care of hospice on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 26, 1930 to the late Lawrence and Josephine Selegue. Dick was a graduate of Aquinas College High School, Class of 1949, and went on to graduate from Xavier University, Class of 1954 with his BA Degree. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and served from 1954 to 1956. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Christine; his children, Mark (Linda), Christopher, Richard Paul, Jr. (Ellen) and Michele (Dave) Hascher; grandchildren, Jason and Joshua Hascher, Sara (fiancé, Dylan) and Drew (fiancée, Abigail) Selegue; many nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by his siblings Michael Selegue, Nora Snyder, Mary Barr, Theresa Naras and Lawrence "Joe" Selegue. Dick and Christine were active founding members of St. Anthony Catholic Church, where he was a member of the St. Anthony Athletic Association. He enjoyed coaching soccer and baseball. He was also a member of the Northland Athletic Association and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A Mass of Christian Burial 10am Monday, June 1, 2020 will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Drive, Columbus. Father Thomas Petry, Celebrant. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of Mount Carmel Hospice and the VA, for their dedicated and compassionate care of Dick over the past several months. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.