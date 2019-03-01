|
Pack, Richard
1993 - 2019
Richard David "D. J." Pack, Jr., age 25, of Columbus, died on February 25, 2019. He loved rap music and performed as DJ Hundred Rounds. He is preceded in death by his mother Tina Pack, grandmother Shirley Scranton and grandfather Robert Pack. He is survived by his children, Dallas and Damien Pack; father, Richard Pack; siblings, Charles Hill, Chris (Bobbie) Pack, Anni (Jarrod Petruzzi) Pack and Ashley Pack; grandfather, William "Bud" Scranton; girlfriend, Sammy Kay; other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at HEART & HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER – Hilltop Chapel, 3030 West Broad Street, where a funeral service will be held at 10a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share your memories of "D.J.".
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019