Patrick, Richard
1953 - 2020
Richard Lee Patrick, age 66, of Lancaster, formerly of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on January 6, 2020 at home. Rich was born August 17, 1953, to Richard G. "Dick" and Opal Irene (Temple) Patrick in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Whitehall Yearling High School, class of '72 and was a groundsman and backhoe operator at Glen Rest Memorial Estate for over 40 years. Rich is survived by his children, Rebecca Evans, Richard Patrick Jr., Christina (Robert) Speakman, Shawn Patrick; many grandchildren; brother, Michael (Terri) Patrick; former wife and soulmate, Carol Farmer; niece, Angela Patrick; and special nephew, Adam Patrick. He is preceded in death by his parents. A private burial will take place at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Central Ohio Hospice of Lancaster for their tender and thoughtful care. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020