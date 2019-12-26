|
|
Ricketts, Sr., Richard Paul
1943 - 2019
Richard Paul Ricketts Sr. Age 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was a resident of Whitestown, IN. He was born July 14, 1943 to Milo A. Ricketts Sr. and Mary Margaret (Kline) Ricketts of Belle Center, Ohio. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Milo A. Ricketts Jr., Ralph H. Ricketts, sister Ruth Pauline Kerns. Survived by his wife, Brenda (Rose) Ricketts. sons, Richard Paul Ricketts II "Hawk", Doug Ricketts, Greg Ricketts, several grandchildren, sister, Betty Kreinbihl of Mansfield, Ohio, brothers Jack (Patricia) Ricketts of Gahanna, Ohio, Glenn (Joann) Ricketts of Cleveland, Ohio, William (Melva) Ricketts of Belle Center, Ohio, James (Judy) Ricketts of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister-in-law Marcile Ricketts of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and numerous Nieces and Nephews. To view his obituary in it's entirety please log onto: https://simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com/obituary/mr-richard-paul-ricketts/ A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in Ohio at a later date. For more information feel free to contact the family at 317-769-0128 0r 317-774-6346. In lieu of flowers please send your cards to the family at 5779 Blue Sky Dr. Whitestown, IN. 46075
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020