|
|
Poston, Richard
1937 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Poston passed away February 4, 2019. Born January 21, 1937 to the late Warren and Kathryn Poston. Dick was a 1955 graduate of South High School, after which he went to work for Ebco Manufacturing where he eventually retired from as a purchasing manager in 1996. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed golf, corvettes and car shows, his breakfast group at Tee Jayes, and spending time with his friends at the Whitehall VFW. Dick is survived by his son Rick A. Poston, daughter Carol L. (Richard) Patton, and sister Joan (Dick) Larkins. Grandchildren Michael Poston, Kendra Poston, Jared Poston, and Richard Patton III. Dick will be fondly remembered for all the good times. Following Dick's wishes there will be no public viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Whitehall Memorial VFW Post 8794, 4100 E. Main St. in Whitehall on Saturday February 16, 2019 from 1-3pm, with military honors service beginning at 3:00 pm. A private family inurnment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family thanks Evans Funeral Home for their compassionate service at this difficult time. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019