Noe, Richard R.
1929 - 2020
Richard Noe, age 90, of Marengo, passed away at Bennington Glen on April 6, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1929 to the late Marvin and Evelyn Noe in Columbus, OH. Richard is survived by daughter, Evelyn Flake; son, Adam (Nancy) Noe; 7 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; and 1 great granddaughter. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by son Michael Noe, daughter Sally Fisher, sister Ann Noe and longtime companion, Debbie Perkins. Private graveside service will take place at Glendale Cemetery, Cardington, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020