Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Noe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Noe


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Noe Obituary
Noe, Richard R.
1929 - 2020
Richard Noe, age 90, of Marengo, passed away at Bennington Glen on April 6, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1929 to the late Marvin and Evelyn Noe in Columbus, OH. Richard is survived by daughter, Evelyn Flake; son, Adam (Nancy) Noe; 7 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; and 1 great granddaughter. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by son Michael Noe, daughter Sally Fisher, sister Ann Noe and longtime companion, Debbie Perkins. Private graveside service will take place at Glendale Cemetery, Cardington, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -