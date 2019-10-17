|
|
Ramey, Richard
1938 - 2019
Richard A. Ramey, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born on August 2, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of Earl C. Ramey and A. Louise (Reed) of Columbus, Ohio. Richard voluntarily enlisted, with his best friend Terry Bonham, in the United States Army on November 28, 1956. Richard was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army on October 31, 1962. He was employed with Huttig Sash & Door Company, in Columbus, Ohio, from June 30, 1969 until May 1, 2010. Richard is survived by his daughter, Chandra Ramey, granddaughters, Anna and Lily Postma of Midlothian, VA, and granddaughter, Kathryn Postma of Granville, OH; son, Aaron (Brenda) Ramey, granddaughters Lauren, Emily, Kara, and Sarah Ramey of New Philadelphia, OH; son, Adam Ramey, granddaughter, Gabriella Pena-Ramey of Pittsburgh, PA; former wife, Bonnie L. Jack of New Philadelphia, OH. Richard enjoyed spending time with his children and granddaughters and was fond of sharing stories of their endeavors. His other passions included spending his mornings at local coffee shops and diners, working with wood and stone, gardening, spending time outside, taking his dog, Pebbles, to the park, and vacationing at Daytona Beach, Florida. Richard was never one to ask for anything but the first to ask if he could give someone something. He will be forever missed in our hearts but always remembered and with us in spirit where ever we may travel. Funeral services were held in New Philadelphia, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019