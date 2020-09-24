1/1
Richard Rapp
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rapp, Richard
Dr. Richard "Dick" Henry Rapp, age 83, Professor Emeritus of The Ohio State University passed away at MUSC on Sunday, September 20th 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Danbury, Connecticut in 1937 to Sydney A. Rapp and Dorothea Cullinan Rapp. He is survived by his college sweetheart of 55 years, Patricia Hallabrin Rapp; his sons, Richard H. Rapp, Jr., Copper Mountain, Colorado, Christopher M. Rapp; and grandson, Janzen Rapp, Pagosa Springs Colorado. He is also survived by his brother, Sydney A. Rapp, Jr. and wife, Carol of Danbury, Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. Dick and Pat lived for 35 years in Worthington, Ohio while Dick was doing his teaching and research. Much of their activity time was spent at Worthington Hills Country Club where they were very active in tennis and platform tennis and some golf with friends who remain cherished. They retired to Hilton Head Island in 1999 where golf became one of Dick's major activities. He was very involved at Dolphin Head Golf Club for 22 years where he served as president, historian, organizer and leader of several golf groups. He played in and organized his groups up to three weeks before his death. He also served on the area's Course Rating Teams for many years. His travels during his professional and retirement life have carried him over much of this world from both poles, most continents, and many adventures. World events have occurred during some of his travels such as when he had to abandon a teaching seminar he was to give in Panama because of the Manuel Noriega problems and a meeting in Europe was interrupted to protect the Russian scientists when Russia fell apart. He graduated from Danbury High School, got his B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, his M.S. from The Ohio State University and his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in 1964. He became a full professor in 1971. As a world renowned gravity expert his Vita lists 19 pages of offices, publications, awards, etc., but a few outstanding are the University Distinguished Scholar Award in 1986, and the NASA Group Achievement Award to TOPEX/POSEIDON Mission Design in 1993. The numerous research grants he procured helped many of his Ph. D. and Post-Doctoral students gain their degrees. One of his most satisfying rewards since retirement has been keeping in touch with several of his former students who have been successful in many different countries. Dick Rapp was admired and loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Due to the Covid pandemic the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate in Dick's name to The Deep Well Project, P.O. Box 5543, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved