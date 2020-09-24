Rapp, Richard

Dr. Richard "Dick" Henry Rapp, age 83, Professor Emeritus of The Ohio State University passed away at MUSC on Sunday, September 20th 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Danbury, Connecticut in 1937 to Sydney A. Rapp and Dorothea Cullinan Rapp. He is survived by his college sweetheart of 55 years, Patricia Hallabrin Rapp; his sons, Richard H. Rapp, Jr., Copper Mountain, Colorado, Christopher M. Rapp; and grandson, Janzen Rapp, Pagosa Springs Colorado. He is also survived by his brother, Sydney A. Rapp, Jr. and wife, Carol of Danbury, Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. Dick and Pat lived for 35 years in Worthington, Ohio while Dick was doing his teaching and research. Much of their activity time was spent at Worthington Hills Country Club where they were very active in tennis and platform tennis and some golf with friends who remain cherished. They retired to Hilton Head Island in 1999 where golf became one of Dick's major activities. He was very involved at Dolphin Head Golf Club for 22 years where he served as president, historian, organizer and leader of several golf groups. He played in and organized his groups up to three weeks before his death. He also served on the area's Course Rating Teams for many years. His travels during his professional and retirement life have carried him over much of this world from both poles, most continents, and many adventures. World events have occurred during some of his travels such as when he had to abandon a teaching seminar he was to give in Panama because of the Manuel Noriega problems and a meeting in Europe was interrupted to protect the Russian scientists when Russia fell apart. He graduated from Danbury High School, got his B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, his M.S. from The Ohio State University and his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in 1964. He became a full professor in 1971. As a world renowned gravity expert his Vita lists 19 pages of offices, publications, awards, etc., but a few outstanding are the University Distinguished Scholar Award in 1986, and the NASA Group Achievement Award to TOPEX/POSEIDON Mission Design in 1993. The numerous research grants he procured helped many of his Ph. D. and Post-Doctoral students gain their degrees. One of his most satisfying rewards since retirement has been keeping in touch with several of his former students who have been successful in many different countries. Dick Rapp was admired and loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Due to the Covid pandemic the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate in Dick's name to The Deep Well Project, P.O. Box 5543, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938.



