Richard Retherford

Retherford, Richard
1930 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Eugene Retherford joined his Lord and Savior Sunday, May 5, 2019. Dick was born in Newark, Ohio on September 3, 1930. He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Jimison) Retherford; sons, Richard "Randy" Retherford (Kathy), Roger Retherford (Marian); daughters, Rhenda Gephart (Sam) and Renee Retherford (Rod); daughter-in-law. Debbi Retherford; and grandchildren, Johnny Gephart, David, Daniel and Anna Retherford. He is predeceased by his son Ryan Retherford, parents Bernice and Harold Retherford, as well as many aunts, uncles and close friends. Arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A funeral service will take place at Living Word Lutheran Church, 7539 Dustin Rd., Galena, Ohio 43021 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11am. To read a full obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2019
