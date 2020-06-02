Rorapaugh Jr, Richard
Richard Donald Rorapaugh Jr., 68, of Powell, Ohio, passed away May 19, 2020 after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Don was preceded in death by his father Richard D Rorapaugh Sr. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Penny; daughter, Cara (Derek); son, Troy (Liz); granddaughters, Olivia and Eloise; mother, Anne; brothers, Doug, and Brooks (Kathleen); sister, Anne; and nieces and nephews. Don graduated from The Ohio State University, College of Dentistry, in 1978. He had dental practices in Dublin and Plain City, Ohio. He loved his career and was devoted to his patients for 29 years. Don enjoyed reading, golfing, music, travel (especially to Tucson, AZ), singing in the church choir and serving many volunteer positions in his community. Don was a man of deep faith and kindness. He always cherished time with his family and friends. He was best known for his wonderful sense of humor. When you spent time with Don you were guaranteed to laugh! Don will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Operation Smile. Support.operationsmile.org/goto/Donrorapaughdds. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.