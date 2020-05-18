Rowland, Richard
1930 - 2020
Richard Leon Rowland, age 89, passed away at his residence on May 14, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1930 in Chillicothe, OH., to the late Vorhis and Grace Rowland, married Billie Jean Jordan on June 23, 1951, manager of Safety for the Mead Corporation for a number of years, worked as a consultant to Scott's in Marysville as well, long time member of Northwest United Methodist Church. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Billie Jean Rowland and son-in-law Michael Jones, brothers Harold, Ronald and Robert and sister Helen. He is survived by his children, Sherry Rowland of Hilliard, OH, Mark (Tammy) Rowland of Dublin, OH, Lisa (Steve) Ballenger of Ankeny IA; grandchildren, Brian (Shannon) Johnson, Jeff (Devon) Johnson, Kyle Rowland, Mitchell Rowland, and Joe Ballenger; great grandchildren, Aquila Hudson-Ballenger, Dahlia Johnson and Max Johnson; and companion, Carolyn Craine. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, services for Richard will be private. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements, entombment will be at Union Cemetery Association. To sign Richard's online guest book or to share a favorite memory, please visit, www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 20, 2020.