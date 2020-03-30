|
|
Sahr, Richard
1934 - 2020
Richard L. "Dick" Sahr, age 85, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Pataskala Oaks Care Center. He was born on May 5, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Elsie Mapes (Eblin) and James Mapes. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Sallie Sahr (Hettler), son Daniel Sahr, and brothers James Mapes and Michael Mapes. Dick was a U.S. Navy veteran and proudly served in the Korean War. He was the owner of Sahr's Quality Meats and an avid OSU football. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Survived by sons, Marc (Linda) of Silverdale, WV, Timothy (Barbara) of Bexley, OH and Jeffrey (Beth) of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Marvin (Dean) Mapes of OH; grandchildren, Audrey Lowry of WA, Angela Paano and Aaron Sahr of CA, Mary Beth Kuenzli and Steffanie Corning of MN, Gretchen and Kate Sahr of OH; 15 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Private service, interment Glen Rest Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Special thanks to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020