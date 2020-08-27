Richard Santamaria

Santamaria, Richard

Richard Lewis "Dickie" Santamaria, 70, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 23, 2020. Dickie grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio area and attended Lakewood High School and The Ohio State University, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and served on the Ritual Team. After college Dickie worked in all phases of the restaurant business, including being manager of the Cork n Cleaver restaurant on Old Henderson Road. Dickie was an avid baseball fan who loved the Chicago White Sox and his childhood baseball hero Nellie Fox. He was also a rabid Ohio State Buckeye football fan and attended many of their home games. When you first met Dickie it was apparent he was a handsome, intelligent, talented individual with an engaging personality and a wonderful sense of humor. His friends will remember him as a kind, generous person who was always willing to help in whatever way he could. This world has lost a shining star. Farewell, my friend. EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL in charge of arrangements.



