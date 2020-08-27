1/
Richard Santamaria
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santamaria, Richard
Richard Lewis "Dickie" Santamaria, 70, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 23, 2020. Dickie grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio area and attended Lakewood High School and The Ohio State University, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and served on the Ritual Team. After college Dickie worked in all phases of the restaurant business, including being manager of the Cork n Cleaver restaurant on Old Henderson Road. Dickie was an avid baseball fan who loved the Chicago White Sox and his childhood baseball hero Nellie Fox. He was also a rabid Ohio State Buckeye football fan and attended many of their home games. When you first met Dickie it was apparent he was a handsome, intelligent, talented individual with an engaging personality and a wonderful sense of humor. His friends will remember him as a kind, generous person who was always willing to help in whatever way he could. This world has lost a shining star. Farewell, my friend. EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved