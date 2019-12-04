The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Resources
Richard "Dick" Sarver


1943 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Sarver Obituary
Sarver, Richard "Dick"
1943 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Sarver, 1943—2019, was born in Cleveland, and attended OSU, returning to Columbus in 1997. Preceded in death by his wife Jeanne Kerr-Sarver. He is survived by his daughter, Marci (Brian) Gregory; son, Christopher; grandchildren, Hunter and Elizabeth; and good friend and companion, Susan O'Donnell, as well as her grandchildren, Ainslee and Ben; and his beloved dog, Oscar. Graveside service on December 5 at 11 AM at Kingwood Memorial Park in Lewis Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the OSU Wexner Medical Center's Brain and Spine Care Fund. For more details, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019
