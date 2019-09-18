|
|
Seibert, Richard
Dr. Richard Hunter Seibert, died September 17, 2019 at the age of 94 in Towson, Maryland. He was the husband of his beloved wife Anne West Seibert, who died in 2006. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Karen Seibert Pinkham and his beloved son, Dr. Kent West Seibert, and their loving spouses, Richard Pinkham and Dr. Donna Seibert. He delighted in his deeply loved granddaughters, Sarah and Christine Seibert and Rachel Pinkham. He is also survived by his twin brother, William H. Seibert. Burial will be in the South Gates Mills Cemetery in Gates Mills, Ohio, Friday, September 20 at 2 pm. The Reverend Debbie Montzingo of Bethany Covenant Church (Lyndhurst) will officiate. Richard Seibert was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 27, 1925, son of the late Verne and Mary (Harper) Seibert. He grew up in Upper Arlington, Ohio where he graduated Valedictorian of his high school class in 1943, having lettered in basketball and track. He graduated from the Ohio State University, Phi Beta Kappa having earned two letters in track. He then attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1950. At medical school he met his wonderful wife Anne at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where she was a nurse. They were married in 1951and it was Anne who supported him during his first two years of training at University Hospitals of Cleveland. There he served his internship and residency in internal medicine with specialties in infectious diseases and cardiology, later becoming board certified in internal medicine. He then served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Public Health Service where he contributed to the Salk Poliomyelitis Vaccine Field Trial Evaluation of 1954 under Dr. Thomas Francis. He served on the part-time teaching staff of University Hospitals of Cleveland, practiced full-time at Euclid Meridia Hospital, holding the position of Chief of Medicine for four years, and retired in 1991. He authored or contributed to seven articles in medical journals and wrote on infectious disease for the Lincoln Library encyclopedia. He was a fellow of the American Geriatric Society, a member of the American Medical Association, and an associate member of the Benjamin Franklin Society of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Dr. Seibert and his family enjoyed many years living in beautiful Gates Mills, Ohio. He, Anne, and their extended family also enjoyed spending time together at their summer home on Nantucket, Island. After retirement he moved to York, Pennsylvania to be closer to family and then to Towson, Maryland after his wife's death. In retirement Dr. Seibert complied a book of poems that he, his mother, and three granddaughters had written. Condolences may be sent to Richard's son Kent at 15 Manning St, Ipswich, MA 01938 and to his daughter Karen at 624 Round Oak Rd, Towson, MD 21204. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, PA is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019