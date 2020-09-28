1/
Richard Selva
Selva, Richard
On Friday September 25th, 2020 Richard "Rick" Selva passed away peacefully in Columbus. He was 72 years old. Rick is survived by his daughters Ashley Selva Warner and Blair Selva Thomas; sons in law Seth Warner and Andrew Thomas ; grandsons Brady Clark and Gus Thomas; siblings Karen Call and Sonya Janovich (Dan); numerous nieces and nephews; and mother of his daughters, Shelly Selva. He was preceded in death by parents Emil & Evelyn Selva. Rick gave and received love from his family in Columbus and Bellaire/Shadyside where he grew up. Rick was a rock, with unflinching loyalty to his people and only the noble ambition to give his family the best life he could. He saw it through. We'll miss his humility, but also the stories and unfiltered commentary. A graveside memorial service for Rick Selva is scheduled for October 3, 2020 at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery located at 9571 High St, Lewis Center, OH 43035. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers scholarship donations to be made in Rick's honor to St. Francis DeSales High School. https://www.sfdstallions.org/sfd-scholarships. Funeral Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
