Shipston, Richard
1947 - 2020
Richard Allan Shipston, 72, passed away on August 27, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Morristown, NJ on September 26, 1947. He leaves his sister, Judy (Joe) Keener; his niece, Beth (John) Laflumboise (Joey and Samantha); nephews, Matt (Jadranka) Keener (Naomi) and Alan (Daria) Keener (Maya and Evie). He also leaves many lifelong friends and a special someone who will all miss him always. No Public Services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned in a year in Florida, where he lived most of his life. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, Worthington. For more information and to leave condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
