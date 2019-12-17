Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Richard Sims


1947 - 2019
Richard Sims Obituary
Sims, Richard
Richard Carter Sims, 72, passed away Dec 12, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Born Feb 18, 1947 in Knoxville, TN to predeceased parents Almon and Eunice Carter Sims. Also preceded in death by beloved wife Mary Carol Longenecker Sims. Survived by sons, Christopher (JoAn) Sims and Mark (Tracy) Sims; grandchildren, Maya, Jacob, Violet and Selma; siblings, Jim (Brenda) Sims and Vivian (Dick) Puryear; nieces and nephews. Richard was employee of Columbus Gas of Ohio, State of Ohio Energy Department and C.O.A.D. [Center for Appellation Development]. He had a love and passion of Shakespeare, whether reading or acting in theatrical plays. He was an avid lover of dogs, history, and Ohio State University Football. A Memorial service will be held 3pm on Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N High St, Cols, OH 43214, where visitation will begin at 2pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
