Smith, Richard
1928 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Earl Smith, born May 29, 1928, passed from this earth on October 15, 2020, due to COVID-19. He was the third son and fifth child of Grafton and Frances Smith of Amanda, Ohio. His childhood and early adult life were spent on farms in Ashville and Baltimore, Ohio. His life-long goal was to be a farmer, but the end of World War II, and the start of the Korean War changed his plans. On January 1, 1951, he met the love of his life, the former Ardine Grable. They were married September 29, 1951, and had three children - Nancie Jayne, Michael Greg and Rebecca Anne. Dick and Dee were fortunate to be able to educate their children in the Reynoldsburg Schools and Miami University. God answered their prayers as their children married wonderful people in Tim Skonezny, Kimberley Miller and Frank Laengle. They were doubly blessed with beautiful grandchildren in Mike (Chelsie) Smith, Sarah (Kenny) Brown, Matt (Jen) Skonezny, Ben Smith, Emily (Kyle) Burgett, Jeff Skonezny, Chelsea (Matt) Macciomei, Andy Laengle and Meghan Laengle. Great grandchildren added to the family – Noah, Colton, Cohen, Cora, Blake, Will, Hazel, Kennedi and Marshall. He was active with the high school booster clubs for 12 years, the Boy Scouts of America for 24 years, and a member and usher of the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Dick was a veteran of the United States Air Force (Korean War), and a member of the Reynoldsburg Masonic Lodge #340 F.& A.M. He was employed by North American Aviation/Rockwell International for 35 years until he retired in December 1987. He lived a good life. Some of his great highlights were the yearly family vacation in Hilton Head, South Carolina and holiday gatherings at the family home. Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Richard's name to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.Obituary written by Richard Smith. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
