Richard "Dick" J. Spires, 82, of Largo, FL and Lancaster, OH, passed away on April 2, 2020. Born in Lancaster, OH to Harley and Anne O'Leary Spires on August 23, 1937. He earned a BA in EE from Ohio University in 1960 and a MS from NYU. He spent 30+ years with AT&T Bell Laboratories. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steve and sister Mary Brown. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Dingess Spires; and step-daughter, Kimberly Kocak (Jerry) of Ridgeway, SC; his former wife, Joan Hart Spires and their three children, Richard (Jackie) of Arlington, VA, Linda Mock (Ralph) of Plano, TX, and Susan Johnson (Greg) of Paola, KS. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill (Sheila) and Greg (AJ); his brother-in-law, Bill Burns; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. For full obituary, please visit beacondirectcremation.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020
