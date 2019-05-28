|
|
Gregory Jr., Richard Steven
1954 - 2019
Richard Steven Gregory Jr. "Steve", age 64, a resident of Columbus and Wellston, OH, was born in Charleston, WV on August 9, 1954. He went to be with our Lord on May 22, 2019, passing at home surrounded by family. He attended Stonewall Jackson HS, as well as Columbus State University. He married his High School sweetheart, Bambi, in 1972 and loved spending time with his 3 children and 6 grandchildren. He spent a few years as an Elvis Impersonator and worked as Store Manager for Speedway and Check$mart until retiring early due to his illness. He fought hard for 3 years until the Lord called him home. He attended Jackson Apostolic Church and was a very honest, caring man who Loved to help people and make them smile. He is survived by his wife, of nearly 47 years, Bambi Morrison Gregory; son, Chris Gregory; daughters, Stormie Gregory and Misty Gregory (Dale) Campbell; grandchildren, Lael Alexander, Cora Carl, Arabella Alexander, Gage Gregory, David Gregory and Greyson Gregory; step-son, Zach Campbell; and expected soon great-granddaughter, Avery Vincent; siblings, Della BI (Herbert) Moore, Wanda Hutchins, Leo Harper, Betty Affolter, Kenneth (Pam) Gregory; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother Willa Harper Gregory, father Richard S. Gregory Sr, sister Mary Wills; BIL's, Gene Whitlock and Paul Whitlock, SIL, Rebeca Harper and MIL, Patricia Morrison. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, 10-11 a.m. at Grace Point Sanctuary, 3950 Summit View, Dublin, Ohio 43016, where service will follow Friday at 11 a.m. Bishop Mark Meyer and Pastor Richard Clark officiating. Interment Grass Lick Cemetery, Given, West Virginia. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019