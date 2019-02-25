Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Stone


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Stone Obituary
Stone, Richard
1935 - 2019
Richard C. Stone, age 83, of Gahanna, passed away on February 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 21, 1935 to the late Clyde and Emma Stone in Buckeye, IA. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Mona (Stanley) Stone; daughter, Lori (Jim) Conkle; son, Rich (Barbara) Stone; grandchildren, Emma (Cory), Donny, Eric, Kevin (Jessica), and Danielle; great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Benjamin, Azalea, and Donovan. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Deloris and Marcella and special pet Sadie. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11am until time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Mifflin Cemetery, Gahanna, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, Ohio 43055. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now