Strait, Richard "Dick"
1928 - 2020
Richard P. "Dick" Strait 91, passed away peacefully, August 25, 2020. A long time Realtor in the Columbus area, he was associated with the Columbus and Lancaster Board of Realtors for over 60 years. He was preceded in passing by the love of his life, Darlene, in May. They were inseparable. As successful as he was in business, he was equally excellent in being a father and a friend to the many whom sought his wise council. He was a devout member of Parkview Presbyterian Church for over 65 years. He was born in Gahanna, Ohio on November 24, 1928, to the late Lewis C. and Bessie M. Strait. He was preceded in death by his brothers Clarence, and Harold. He was a member of the Gahanna Lincoln High School class of 1946. He is survived by his 3 children, Karen of Pickerington, Keith (Kay) of Carroll, Kevin (Lisa) of Pickerington. He also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Due to COVID concerns, a small private service will be held on Monday, August 31, at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME in Canal Winchester. Burial to follow the service, Mifflin Township Cemetery, Gahanna. The family has designated the Parkinson's Foundation for memorial contributions. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com