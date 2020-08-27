1/
Richard "Dick" Strait
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Strait, Richard "Dick"
1928 - 2020
Richard P. "Dick" Strait 91, passed away peacefully, August 25, 2020. A long time Realtor in the Columbus area, he was associated with the Columbus and Lancaster Board of Realtors for over 60 years. He was preceded in passing by the love of his life, Darlene, in May. They were inseparable. As successful as he was in business, he was equally excellent in being a father and a friend to the many whom sought his wise council. He was a devout member of Parkview Presbyterian Church for over 65 years. He was born in Gahanna, Ohio on November 24, 1928, to the late Lewis C. and Bessie M. Strait. He was preceded in death by his brothers Clarence, and Harold. He was a member of the Gahanna Lincoln High School class of 1946. He is survived by his 3 children, Karen of Pickerington, Keith (Kay) of Carroll, Kevin (Lisa) of Pickerington. He also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Due to COVID concerns, a small private service will be held on Monday, August 31, at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME in Canal Winchester. Burial to follow the service, Mifflin Township Cemetery, Gahanna. The family has designated the Parkinson's Foundation for memorial contributions. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved