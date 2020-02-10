|
Straub, Richard
Richard W. Straub, passed away at his home in Tampa on February 6. Richard was born in Columbus, OH on 12/9/1959 and is predeceased by his parents John T. Sr. and Joan B. Straub. He is survived by his siblings, Julie Straub, John T. Straub, Jr. (Kim), Daniel Straub (Alice), Paul Straub (Nannette), Sarah Straub-Kamman (Jerry), Kitty Hemingway (Steve), Berry Straub, Mary Straub, Martin Straub (Christine). He leaves behind his nieces, Megan, Brooke, Laura, Libby, Lisa, Emma and nephews Vincent, Patrick, Stephen, Jack H, Joseph, Bert, Luke, Jack S, Dylan and Daniel. Richard was a graduate of Bishop Watterson H.S, Columbus Community College and was a 50-year Columbus resident. He was tragically paralyzed at the age of 20, but never used his handicap as a reason to give up on life or burden anyone with anger or self-pity. Despite being a quadriplegic, he mastered living independently, driving his own car, shopping and helping anyone he could. Richard finished his education and had a successful 25-year career as a customer service agent for the Horizon Insurance Agency, before retiring to Tampa in 2009. Richard's attitude and life were a testament to pride, strength and self-honesty. While some might regard a person confined to a wheelchair as weak, Richard proved, by personal example, how strong a person could be in the face of a tragic and demoralizing predicament. Beyond the optimistic encouragement of able-bodied well-wishers, he showed the way to others of similar fate how to deal with and how to navigate a world of obstacles, both mental and physical, without saying a word about it. If Richard wasn't a hero, who really is? While we are heart-broken with his passing, we can rejoice in knowing he's paid his earthly dues while making the world a better place. His well-worn wheelchair can be relegated to the scrap heap because he undoubtedly walks again on a strong pair of legs when he's not gliding on a powerful set of wings. His contributions won't soon be forgotten. Rest in peace. There will be a memorial service at a time and place to be determined. Contributions can be made in honor of Richard W. Straub to: Your local PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) Station.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020