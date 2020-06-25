Richard Swanson

Swanson, Richard
Richard "Dick" Swanson, age 87, born in Rockford, Il., died May 3, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Emeline Swanson. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Sandra; children, Sheri (Brent) Bartlome, Richard D. Swanson, and Kay Swanson; grandchildren, Jack, Peter, and Tiffany. Cousin Linda Marquart. Dick grew up in Byron, Il. where he established life-long friends. He graduated from Byron High School and went on to obtain his undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of Illinois. Dick wrote for the Law Review. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega and Beta Alpha Psi. Dick married the love of his life, Sandra Scott on July 21,1962. Dick proudly served in the U. S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant-Artillery. Dick joined the Firm of Arthur Andersen in 1959. He was a member of the American Institute of CPA's. He became a specialist in the Firm's Regulated Industries practice and became a partner in the Firm in 1968. Dick's many years with Arthur Andersen were split between the Chicago and Columbus offices, working with major clients in the public utility and airline industries. In addition to serving as the lead engagement partner on these clients, he also served as an advisory partner on several Arthur Andersen clients involved with other offices in the Midwest Region. In the early years of nuclear powered electric generating stations, Dick became recognized as the top expert in the United States with respect to proper financial accounting and ratemaking polices for nuclear fuel and was recognized as an expert witness in the regulatory arena; and also served as a member of the Firm's Regulated Industries Steering Committee. He was a sought-after presenter not only at Arthur Andersen utility industry training events but also at industry seminars throughout the country. Dick was a mentor to all who worked with him at Arthur Andersen; his most satisfying event was when one of his co-workers became a partner in the firm. After retirement, he taught accounting at The Ohio State University for ten years. He served on the Board of Ballet Met over 35 years. He was always part of the finance committee and helped create and mentor the Advocacy Committee. He was treasurer for many years. Dick was a member of the Ohio Citizens of the Arts. He was on the Board of Trustees and served as treasurer for many years. Dick hoped to make a great positive difference for the Arts in Ohio. Dick enjoyed traveling with his wife. He has been to all 50 states and all 7 continents. Most of all, Dick loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He rarely missed one of their sporting events. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He was a member of the F & K Church of Christ in Columbus. Private services were held at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Rockford, Il. We will be holding a Memorial Service in Columbus, the date is TBA because of COVID. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, Ballet Met Columbus, or the Fishinger & Kenny Roads Church of Christ.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.