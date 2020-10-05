1/
Richard Szuch
Szuch, Richard
There will be a memorial service for Richard Szuch on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 South Sunbury Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081. At ten o'clock there will be visitation for friends to speak with the family, see a video presentation of his life and examine some of his keepsakes accumulated over the years. The memorial service will start at eleven o'clock with a reception following the service. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
