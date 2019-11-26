|
Trelease, Richard
1934 - 2019
Richard Trelease, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. A reception for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4-6 pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. Dick was the president of CMACO for 4 terms, Vice-President of Comprehensive Drug and Treatment Center, founder of The Link Service and was active in many more organizations from the 1970's to the 1990's. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019