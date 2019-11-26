The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Trelease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Trelease

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Trelease Obituary
Trelease, Richard
1934 - 2019
Richard Trelease, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. A reception for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4-6 pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. Dick was the president of CMACO for 4 terms, Vice-President of Comprehensive Drug and Treatment Center, founder of The Link Service and was active in many more organizations from the 1970's to the 1990's. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now