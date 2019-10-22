|
Tucker, Richard
1951 - 2019
Richard William Tucker, age 68, peacefully transitioned on October 17, 2019. Born on July 28, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to Virgil and Marie Tucker, he was a graduate of Eastmoor High School and Columbus State Community College. Richard built his career as a salesman and auto auction driver. After retirement, he cared for his grandchildren. In 1974, he married Joan Thompson and their union produced one daughter. Richard served faithfully in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, and his childhood church, St. Paul A.M.E. Church. He was an avid singer, pianist, and enjoyed dressing up. He cooked in the homeless ministry and was a lover of dogs. He is preceded in death by his parents. Richard leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 45 years, Joan Tucker; their daughter, Kristin (Andre) Harper; grandchildren, Celeste, Montgomery and Prescott Harper; his brother, Tom Tucker; and a host of in-laws, cousins and friends. Services will be held 11am Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E.Main St., where the family will receive friends from 10am until start of service. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Richard's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019