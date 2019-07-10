|
|
Turjanica, Richard
1938 - 2019
Richard "T.J." John Turjanica, Sr., 80, died on Tuesday, July 10, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Born on July 11, 1938 to the late Michael and Isabelle Turjanica, T.J. proudly served in the U.S. Army. After his service, he went into law enforcement, working for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for 36 years. T.J. also worked for the Madison Township Police Department. He will be remembered as a hardworking and caring man who loved to have a good time. T.J. was a dedicated family man and provider. He is survived by his sons, Richard (Lora) Turjanica, Jr. and Robert (Morgan) Turjanica; step-children, Vonnie Vaday, David (Jennie) Endicott, and Robert (Diane) Endicott; grandchildren, Cole and Taylor Turjanica and Molly and Ryan Turjanica; great-granddaughter, Ava Arlene Nancy Sexton; and his siblings, Margo and Hector. T.J. was preceded in death by his first wife Helen in 2000, his second wife Geraldine in 2015, granddaughter Kelly Christine Turjanica and his brother Mike Turjanica. Friends may visit from 10a.m.-12p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 12p.m. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019