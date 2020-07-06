1/1
Richard Turner
1950 - 2020
Turner, Richard
Richard E. Turner, age 69, known to many as "Eagle," passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at The OSU James Cancer Center. He was born August 19, 1950 to Joe and Luella Turner in Roseville, WV, and was employed by Gate Gourmet. Predeceased by his parents, two brothers Howard and Joseph, one niece and two nephews. He leaves to cherish his memory, brothers, John (Margaret) and Thadus (Tena); sisters, Maxine Arnold and Alice Dill; sister-in-law, Mary; aunts, Evelyn Turner and Doris Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends, including Cindy, Roni, Mickey, Rodney and Mike. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Due to the current public health crisis, the Turner family has elected to plan Richard's memorial service for a future date when loved ones and friends are better able to safely gather. To post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit his memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
