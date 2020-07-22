Turner, RichardRichard E. Turner, age 69, known to many as "Eagle," passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at The OSU James Cancer Center. He was born August 19, 1950 to Joe and Luella Turner in Roseville, WV, and was employed by Gate Gourmet. Predeceased by his parents, two brothers Howard and Joseph, one niece and two nephews. He leaves to cherish his memory, brothers, John (Margaret) and Thadus (Tena); sisters, Maxine Arnold and Alice Dill; sister-in-law, Mary; aunts, Evelyn Turner and Doris Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends, including Cindy, Roni, Mickey, Rodney and Mike. The Turner Family will hold a memorial gathering in Richard's honor at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Deshler Park. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit his memorial celebration wall at