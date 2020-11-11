Ventresco, Richard
1983 - 2020
Richard E. Ventresco, 37, of Columbus, OH, passed away November 9, 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH on June 16, 1983 to Richard and Linda (Nance) Ventresco. He is preceded in death by his grandparents. Surviving family includes his devoted parents; loving daughter, Sadie Ventresco; brother, Jason (Christine); Uncle, Elvin (Mary); Aunts, Joanne Rhoades, Karen Harget, Paula (Dave) Mayle; as well as many other loving special friends. Linda and Richard would like to thank Alida for always being there for Richie. The family asks that family and friends please read the legacy of Richie's life on Linda's Facebook page. A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4-5pm with a Celebration of Life immediately following at Newcomer Funeral Home - NE, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, 43231. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to House of Hope or Maryhaven. www.newcomercolumbus.com