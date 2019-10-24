|
|
Wallace, Richard
1930 - 2019
Richard E. Wallace, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by family, at First & Main in Lewis Center. Richard was the son of the late Sheavy Wallace and the late Harriet Wallace (Cottom) and was born April 16, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio. Richard graduated East High School in Columbus, Ohio in 1948 and enlisted in the Navy and was in the Navy Reserves until 1955. He worked 43 years at Westwater Supply Company and retired from there in 1992. His passion was traveling, garage sales and living in Sun City, Arizona. Preceded by his wives Deanna Wallace (Lust) and Georgette Wallace (Sweeney). Survived by four children, Jennifer of Westerville, Tom of Columbus, Ken (Amy) of Sunbury, Kay (Dave) Kolbe of Marengo; his grandchildren, Heidi (Mike) Esteph, Adrienne Wallace, Kimberly (Justin) Cody, Ryan Wallace, Amanda Kolbe, Erin (Pace) Kolbe, Katie Wallace, Kevin Wallace, Jenna Wallace and Natalie Wallace; all his great-grandchildren and numerous cousins. The family will be gathering at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio for a graveside service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , www.dementiasociety.org/donate or mail to PO BOX 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 in Memory of Richard Wallace. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019