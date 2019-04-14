|
Watters, Richard
1938 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Wells Watters, was born on March 9, 1938 in Paintsville, Kentucky and died in Columbus, Ohio on March 27, 2019 of alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Walter Watters and Alice Mae Wells Watters, both teachers. He is survived by his sister, Judy Watters Arras, his wife (ex) of 52 years, Jeanine Fulton Watters, his daughter, Elizabeth Watters, his son, David Watters, and three granddaughters, Rachel Watters, Meghan Watters and Sarah Watters. He graduated from Waynesville High School, attended The Ohio State University, and received a bachelor degree from Franklin University. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a past Worshipful Master of Triangle Masonic Lodge #748 F&AM in Upper Arlington, and a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. For 50 years he was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. An avid car enthusiast and former car salesman, he fulfilled his dream of attending the Indianapolis 500 with his children in 1998.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019