Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Watters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Watters


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Watters Obituary
Watters, Richard
1938 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Wells Watters, was born on March 9, 1938 in Paintsville, Kentucky and died in Columbus, Ohio on March 27, 2019 of alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Walter Watters and Alice Mae Wells Watters, both teachers. He is survived by his sister, Judy Watters Arras, his wife (ex) of 52 years, Jeanine Fulton Watters, his daughter, Elizabeth Watters, his son, David Watters, and three granddaughters, Rachel Watters, Meghan Watters and Sarah Watters. He graduated from Waynesville High School, attended The Ohio State University, and received a bachelor degree from Franklin University. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a past Worshipful Master of Triangle Masonic Lodge #748 F&AM in Upper Arlington, and a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. For 50 years he was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. An avid car enthusiast and former car salesman, he fulfilled his dream of attending the Indianapolis 500 with his children in 1998.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.