|
|
White, Richard
1948 - 2019
Richard "Rich" Dennis White, age 71, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born April 26, 1948 to the late Walter and Juanita White in Lancaster, OH. He worked at Anheuser Busch for 33 years. Rich enjoyed traveling to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, golfing, camping, listening to Elvis and watching the Browns. He was a kind and generous man who followed God and knew him as his Lord and savior. Rich loved his grandchildren and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by his sister Diane Leasure and brother Michael Evans. Survived by his loving wife on July 30, 1974, Pamela White; three children, Tammy (Scott) Smith, Angela (Jeff) Tedrick and William "Bill" White; five grandchildren, Taylor Tedrick, Mary Richards, Sharon Richards, Tara Tedrick and Sam Smith; brother, Roger (Linda) Smith. Family and friends may visit 11am-1pm on Wednesday, July 31, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service officiated by Pastor Michael Johnson to follow at 1pm. Interment at Lithopolis Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his name to the . Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019