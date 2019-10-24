|
|
Wiest, Richard
1938 - 2019
Richard Allan Wiest, 81, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 23. Richard was born August 10, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to parents Ralph and Mary Wiest. He was an avid fisherman, gardening enthusiast, lover of music and Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael Wiest. He's survived by his wife, Joyce Wiest; children, Tammara (Jeff) Horn, John (Nichole) Wiest and Shelly (Mark) Wiest; siblings, Mary Ann (Jack) Seymour, Janet (Charles) Grundey, Dan (Janet) Wiest and Barb (Lou) Gentile; grandchildren, Josh (Haley) Vest, Tia (Jordan) Rhymer, and Ben, Tabitha and Piper Wiest; four great-granddaughers, Tayla, Reese, Reagan and June; and many nieces and nephews. He's also survived by his beloved dog Millie. A celebration of Richard's life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. Mass will be held at St. Pius, 1051 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg, on Monday, October 28 at 10:30 p.m., followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019